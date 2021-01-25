Tech News

How to get the SPID from Poste Italiane? The procedure to follow

By Brian Adam
How to get the SPID from Poste Italiane? The procedure to follow
After having exposed how to obtain the SPID and the required documents, let’s talk about what one of the most popular identity provider: Poste Italiane. Let’s see how to submit the request.

As we have had the opportunity to tell on these pages, the SPID of Poste Italiane is free and can be requested at no cost. The difference lies in the fact that other IPs ask for the payment of a one-off sum to complete the recognition but Poste, also thanks to the widespread presence on the national territory, allows you to complete the procedure at no cost.

But how to request the SPID of Poste Italiane? There are three methods.

You can obviously do it online, but only on condition that you have a certified Poste Italiane mobile number, the Bancoposta reader, and a document including Carta Nazionale Servizi, Electronic Identity Card or Digital Signature. If so, simply connect to the PosteId.Poste.it site and register.

Those who are in possession of an Italian passport or CIEFurthermore, they can also register through the PosteID application: in this case the procedure takes a few minutes and is immediate.

Alternatively, for users who do not have any online identification tools, all that remains is the physical procedure. In this case, it is always necessary to register on the PosteId site, but at the end you must go to a post office for identification.

