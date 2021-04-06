How to give or remove permissions to apps on Android TV

- Advertisement -

We are going to show you how you can manage the different permissions of the applications on Android TV. Although the menu for this section is similar to that of Android, it is a bit tedious to access the route, since you have to take a few steps.

However, if you follow these steps, in a matter of seconds you will know what permissions each app is using, as well as revoke or grant the ones you want, to have control over the behavior of the applications.

Manage permissions on Android TV

The permission management menu on Android TV is very similar to that of Android, but accessing the route where you are is not very intuitive. To know what permissions each application has, you must follow these steps:

Settings

Device Preferences

Storage

Shared internal storage

Applications

See all apps

Permissions

As you can see, on Android TV we access the list of apps from storage and, once we have the app list in front of us, we just have to click on the one we want and, inside, give permissions.

In Android TV, apps do not ask for as many permissions as in Android, since television does not have as much hardware. However, they may sometimes ask for more than they should

As in Android, applications need a series of permissions to work, but we may be asked for other permissions that are not strictly necessary, so it never hurts to take a look at them to keep them under control.

If you have a device with Android TV, remember that we have compilations with the best applications, the best tricks for the Chromecast with Google TV or the best tricks to master this operating system.