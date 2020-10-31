How to go from one page of ‘apps’ to another without sliding your finger across the screen of your iPhone

Funny how times change and what we see glancing at the Android competition ends up reaching the screens of the iPhone. Widgets will surely be the most striking thing about iOS 14, but so is the way we move through all those home screens that we have infested with icons with apps, folders, shortcuts, etc.

It is evident that over the years it is very normal for an average user to end up storing several of these screens, so it ends up being an ordeal to drag your finger from one side to the other to get to them as quickly as possible. And since it is a gesture that we have all learned for many years, it doesn’t bother us anymore.

iOS 14 introduces quick access

The point is that the new operating system has incorporated a small shortcut that will facilitate this work to get to the last page of applications in a simple way. And the first sign of the existence of this tool that Apple has introduced can be seen with the naked eye: have you noticed the enormous distance between the four icons that you have at the bottom and the last row of the home screen of the apps?

Fast movement between screens with iOS 14.

This distance is due to the arrival of a new control that serves as direct access to each and every one of the home pages. At first glance you will see a series of circular points in a number that will be equal to the number of screens with applications that you have on the iPhone. To move quickly through that tangle of menus, you just have to click on the first of the points and, without releasing, drag to the right to go, for example, to the last of all.

The control system is very intuitive because As we move to one side or the other, we will not only see how the screen changes but the phone will make a small vibration (as if it were the old 3D Touch) that certifies that we are doing it correctly. Once you have reached the last of those application pages, if you want to go to a previous one, and without releasing the original touch, move your finger slightly to the left.

In this way you save yourself that sliding of fingers in both directions and, above all, it will be an easier operation to carry out with one hand. However, if you come to the conclusion that you have too many pages with applications on the iPhone, you can always store them in the library and leave only the home screens for the most essential ones.