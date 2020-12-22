How to group apps on Windows 10 taskbar

- Advertisement -

The taskbar It is one of the elements most used by Windows 10 users for a long time. However, it is one of the elements of the system that has evolved the least over time. With the arrival of Windows 10, the Cortana search bar and direct access to virtual desktops were incorporated, but they were the only novelties.

In the taskbar we can anchor the applications that we use the most on a daily basis, but also, it is where the applications that we are running on the Windows desktop are shown so that we can access it with a single click. Now, if we are one of those who have several applications anchored to it, we will see how the space available to show the running programs it is very limited.

This means that we have to choose the applications we want very well have pinned to the taskbar to leave more space available if we don’t want some of the ones we have open on the desktop to be hidden in an additional menu. To avoid this, there are many who miss the possibility of being able to group applications on the Windows 10 taskbar. Something that on the other hand, Microsoft does not seem to be considering including it in the system.

This utility allows you to create application groups

Luckily we can find a free software which allows us to include this function to the Windows 10 toolbar. The tool in question is called Taskbar Groups and is available for download completely free from the following link to Github. To start using this utility, all we have to do is unzip the downloaded file and launch the executable, since it is a portable version It does not require installation.

As soon as we open Taskbar Groups, the first thing we have to do to create a new group of applications is to click on the Add taskbar group option. This will open a new window in which we will indicate the Name of the group, where we can choose an icon for that group of applications and of course, the programs that we want to group in it.

When we have the group created with the applications that we want to group under the same access of the taskbar, all we have to do is open a file explorer, go to the path where we have unzipped the utility, select the group that we have just create, click on it with the right mouse button and select the option Pin to taskbar.

Automatically, we will see how a new icon will appear with the “+” symbol inside a white square. By clicking on it, the shortcuts to the applications that we have included in that group will be shown so that we can access them quickly from the taskbar and without taking up so much space on it.

