Tech NewsAppsMóviles

How to have Google apps on a Huawei mobile

By Brian Adam
0
6
Huawei.jpg
Huawei.jpg

Must Read

Innovations

The home phone, on any mobile device, with Qvadis One

Brian Adam - 0
The application of the latest technologies allows us to enjoy a safer and more accessible connected home to numerous functions. We are already used...
Read more
Apps

Why is Super Mario called Mario? He was born with another name and was not a plumber

Brian Adam - 0
It is difficult for there to be a person in the world, whether they are a video game lover or not, who does not...
Read more
Apps

How to have Google apps on a Huawei mobile

Brian Adam - 0
The new Huawei phones can no longer have Google applications, this is a restriction for users, who cannot access some widely used applications such...
Read more
Apps

TikTok tests a link on the profile to make charitable donations

Brian Adam - 0
TikTok is conducting tests to include a feature that will allow users to include a link in your profile from which you can make...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The new Huawei phones can no longer have Google applications, this is a restriction for users, who cannot access some widely used applications such as Gmail, Google Maps or even YouTube, since they are not available within the store of Huawei applications, the AppGallery.

After Huawei’s decision not to have Google applications on its terminals, it is necessary to resort to third-party applications to install them

Luckily, it is now possible to have all Google applications on any Huawei phone, thanks to the Googlefier app. It is a tool that uses a “back door” to offer the brand’s applications and is inspired by LZplay, an application widely used in China to install Google applications on Huawei mobiles.

Googlefier is an unofficial application, created by «bender_007» a developer member of XDA Developers, a group of developers dedicated to creating applications, such as DarQ, an application that forces dark mode in those apps that do not have it. In addition, it only works with Huawei phones updated to the EMUI 10 version, which would be the equivalent of Android 10, and it will not work in higher versions of EMUI, so it is recommended to back up the information and format the phone before perform the installation.

The Googlefier APK is available on the XDA Developers forums, through the following link. Once installed, the app will request some accesses and, once granted, the application itself will guide the user through each step. In the following video you can see the entire Googlefier installation process:

Once the accesses are granted, Googlefier will install the different Google applications one by one. When the process is finished, the user will have free access to all Google services and applications from their Huawei mobile. However, it should be noted that, as it is not an official app, Google may block access to some of its functions at some point.

.

Related Articles

Innovations

The home phone, on any mobile device, with Qvadis One

Brian Adam - 0
The application of the latest technologies allows us to enjoy a safer and more accessible connected home to numerous functions. We are already used...
Read more
Apps

Why is Super Mario called Mario? He was born with another name and was not a plumber

Brian Adam - 0
It is difficult for there to be a person in the world, whether they are a video game lover or not, who does not...
Read more
Apps

TikTok tests a link on the profile to make charitable donations

Brian Adam - 0
TikTok is conducting tests to include a feature that will allow users to include a link in your profile from which you can make...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©