How to have Google apps on a Huawei mobile

The new Huawei phones can no longer have Google applications, this is a restriction for users, who cannot access some widely used applications such as Gmail, Google Maps or even YouTube, since they are not available within the store of Huawei applications, the AppGallery.

After Huawei’s decision not to have Google applications on its terminals, it is necessary to resort to third-party applications to install them

Luckily, it is now possible to have all Google applications on any Huawei phone, thanks to the Googlefier app. It is a tool that uses a “back door” to offer the brand’s applications and is inspired by LZplay, an application widely used in China to install Google applications on Huawei mobiles.

Googlefier is an unofficial application, created by «bender_007» a developer member of XDA Developers, a group of developers dedicated to creating applications, such as DarQ, an application that forces dark mode in those apps that do not have it. In addition, it only works with Huawei phones updated to the EMUI 10 version, which would be the equivalent of Android 10, and it will not work in higher versions of EMUI, so it is recommended to back up the information and format the phone before perform the installation.

The Googlefier APK is available on the XDA Developers forums, through the following link. Once installed, the app will request some accesses and, once granted, the application itself will guide the user through each step. In the following video you can see the entire Googlefier installation process:

Once the accesses are granted, Googlefier will install the different Google applications one by one. When the process is finished, the user will have free access to all Google services and applications from their Huawei mobile. However, it should be noted that, as it is not an official app, Google may block access to some of its functions at some point.

