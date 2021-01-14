How to have two WhatsApp accounts on your Dual mobile phone

- Advertisement -

Having two WhatsApp accounts on the same Android or iOS mobile phone is possible. For this, your terminal must be a phone with Dual SIM compatibility, that is, by allowing you to have two numbers on it, you could have two WhatsApp accounts on it.

In dual SIM phones it is possible to have two WhatsApp accounts with different numbers

For example, this is useful if you want to have WhatsApp on your work phone number, to talk with clients, vendors or your boss, and you also use WhatsApp on your personal number to stay in touch with family and friends. If you want to have those two WhatsApp accounts on your Dual SIM mobile phone, it is possible, although you will have to take some things into account.

As we say, it is essential to have two different phone numbers on the same device – if not, it will be impossible to use two WhatsApp accounts. It is not necessary, if we do not want, for the second line to have a data line associated with it to surf the Internet, since it could be used only when we could connect to a WiFi connection.

In order to use WhatsApp with two numbers, in addition to the phone being Dual SIM, we will have to duplicate the application. For that we can use a specific app or, depending on our mobile phone, we will have an app already pre-installed to help us with this, as we are going to tell you:

An app that allows cloning applications is Parallel Space, which is free and very easy to use. If we install it on a mobile phone, it will allow us to create a WhatsApp clone and thus associate a different phone number with each of the two WhatsApp apps. So we can use them on the same phone.

As you might suppose, Parallel Space can create a clone of any other application in which you want to have two accounts on the same phone with different numbers. For example, imagine that you would like to have two Telegram or Tinder accounts on your Dual SIM phone, as you could with it.

Although it is a very good and simple option, before installing Parallel Space, check if your mobile phone has a specific application to duplicate apps. For example, Samsung is the Dual Messaging app, in Xiaomi it is called Dual Applications and in Huawei and Honor there is the Twin app. These precisely allow cloning of apps and are designed for dual phones. If yours is Dual SIM and from any of these brands, you may have it already pre-installed on your mobile phone.

