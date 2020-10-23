Latest newsTech GiantsMicrosoftTech NewsWindows

How to hide all windows in the background with one click in Windows 10

By Brian Adam
Windows 10 is full of hidden tricks that only seek to make things easier for us: that we can organize our work quickly, that...
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Windows 10 is full of hidden tricks that only seek to make things easier for us: that we can organize our work quickly, that the search for files or documents is faster or that the workspace is kept uncluttered and free from distractions that can divert us from the task we are doing

For the latter there are many functions that we have already explained here, and that will serve you wonderfully to improve your productivity. This is the case of the possibility of splitting the screen in two to place as many windows at the same time, or that of activate the so-called virtual desktops that make it easier for you to create different workspaces depending on the task we are carrying out: graphic design, video editing, web browsing, office automation and productivity, etc.

Hide windows in the background

The fact is that all of us, at some point, have had a few windows open on the desktop in such a way that it seemed like a souk where you can see everything: what if WhatsApp, what if Photoshop, what if Chrome and Word or whatever another folder to which we have had to go to find a file. There comes a time when we make the mistake of trying to return to an application looking for its window in all that tangle of elements, which makes us lose precious time.

Desktop full of open app windows.

There is a way to get out of sight of all the background windows that appear on the Windows 10 desktop. That is, all those that you are not using right now and that appear on the sides and above and below the one we are using . As well, the way to remove them all at once, without closing them one by one, is as simple as clicking with the left mouse button at the top of that window and, without releasing, shake from left to right quickly several times. As if we were moving the window from side to side furiously.

Hide all windows quickly.

You will see how, by magic, all those background windows are minimized, remaining in view, exclusively, the one that we are going to use. Then, when you want to recover any of them to continue doing something, you just have to go to the bottom bar of shortcuts and click on the one you need. The application workspace will be brought back to the fore and you can continue with what you were.

