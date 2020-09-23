How to hide entire pages of applications on your iPhone with iOS 14

The arrival of iOS 14 has meant a radical change in the way of managing certain elements of the operating system. One of them has to do with the place where the applications that we download to our iPhone are installed and stored, and even the screens that we fill one after another with folders, shortcuts, etc.

The “Application Library” is the place where practically all of them go and, precisely because of having this resource permanently available, those desktops have lost importance. For this reason, Apple thought it would be a good idea to offer us the opportunity to hide them, in case we don’t want to have them in sight.

Do you want to leave a soa page?

We start from the idea that you only want to leave a page with applications. The one in which the ones you use the most are, such as the camera, the photo gallery, WhatsApp, social networks, radios, TVs, etc. The rest, what you have below you don’t mind hiding it and if you need to access them, just going to the “Applications Library” is enough. To do so, you simply have to hold down an app and wait for them to start shaking. You know, that moment when you can delete them or move them around.

Hide desktops in iOS 14.

We now go to that control that has appeared at the bottom, which It tells us through a few dots how many pages we have active. You will see that thumbnails of all those desktops now appear on the screen, with a check selector just below. You just have to click on those that you want to hide so that they are slightly dimmed, as a sign that they will not be shown again. Finally, click on the “Ok” button at the top right so that the changes are confirmed.

After what we just did, you will only have one screen on the home of your iPhone since what will appear next will be that “Application Library”. Needless to say If you want to restore any of these applications, you just have to repeat the previous process and select the hidden pages again, to have them in view again. And, after more than thirteen years used to filling and filling home pages with apps and folders, It is difficult not to have that social network on the usual site, a drawing or note-taking tool that we have always placed in the same place. Not?