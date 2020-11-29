How to hide notifications on the mobile screen

When a text message arrives from instant messaging tools such as WhatsApp or Telegram, or sent through a social network, a preview is shown on the lock screen on the mobile phone when the device is at rest. Thus, when you open the device, you see a list of all the interactions it has received on its different digital platforms.

Thanks to this function we can know what and who has written to us before entering the corresponding application, in order to decide if we take the mobile out of its lethargy and enter the app to answer, or if we will do so later.

However, with these notifications your device is not protected if a stranger or a third party borrows the mobile or without authorization, since it will be able to view those messages received without having to unlock the mobile.

So you can know, for example, the name of the person who sent the message, you can read part of the message and in which application it was sent. To avoid this situation, you can eliminate those notifications that come to view on the lock screen of a mobile phone, by performing the following steps:

-On Android mobiles : Enter the «Settings» and click on the «Notifications» section. Then look for the “Lock screen notifications” option. Three options are displayed to configure notifications on the lock screen and they are “Show it”, which means to have them visible; “Show the notification but hide the content”, which shows a message alert and where it came from but without showing what it contains and “Do not show anything”, which completely hides the received messages.

-On iOS mobiles : enter «Settings» and select the «Notifications» section. Select the app that you do not want to show previews and look for the “Notices” section and deactivate the “View on locked screen” option. This must be done with each app that you want to hide the notification. You can also choose to show less information if you do not want to completely discard the notifications on your iOS mobile.