How to hide the “likes” on Instagram

Instagram has been conducting tests for almost two years to allow it to hide the count of “likes” on the social network, an option that had a great impact and whose application has been delayed during the months of the pandemic.

Instagram already allows you to hide both the “likes” of other publications and those of your own content

However, the company had not rejected the idea and has continued to carry out tests with users in recent months to get their feedback. As they point out, this has been more than positive, so today they launch the possibility of hiding the “likes” for the more than 1,000 million users that the application has.

It will be optional, so that those who consider it annoying that the “likes” disappear can continue to count on them. Thus, the user is given more control over their publications and, as of today, anyone already has the option of hide your Likes count publicly and decide what best suits your preferences.

The same will also reach Facebook in the coming days, as confirmed by sources from the social network. In addition, other platforms, such as YouTube, have also recently carried out tests to hide their “likes”, although in this case the arrival of this functionality for all users is not confirmed, unlike what happens on Instagram, where it is already you can employ as follows :.

How to hide the “likes” of other users on Instagram

Instagram now provides you with two possibilities: On the one hand, there is to hide the “likes” of all the publications that appear in your feed (that is, you will not see the “likes” of the photos and videos that people post. the ones you follow).

All you have to do is go, in the settings menu of your Instagram account, to the “Settings” and “new publications” option. Thus, all the likes of the photos and videos posted by other people will be hidden.

How to hide your likes on Instagram

On the other hand, you will also have the possibility to hide the count of “likes” of your own publications (so others will not be able to see the number of “likes” of your publications and you will not have to worry about who likes you or not ). It is something that you can do before sharing content and you will always have the option to activate or deactivate this setting even after having published.

.