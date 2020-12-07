How To: How to Clear Your Spotify History

For a small private party for two or for the digital Christmas party in the office, you are looking for songs that you do not want to hear in your Spotify playlists. That’s why we’re explaining to you today how to delete your Spotify history in “ How To ”.

With over 320 million users, Spotify is the largest music-only streaming service in the world. And although the platform is already represented in many countries, the number of users is still increasing . This applies to the free subscriptions as well as to the premium version.

Spotify’s popularity arises due to a combination of several factors. On the one hand, the cost factor is certainly decisive. It is possible to take out a Spotify Premium subscription for 9.99 euros per month.

This in turn gives you access to millions of songs and numerous podcasts – completely without advertising. That is surely the second secret of Spotify’s success. No other platform offers such a wide range of artists, songs, albums and other audio content.

And the last big plus of Spotify is the growing offerings and features as well as the overall quality of the platform. The Spotify algorithm enables thousands of users to discover new content that they would probably never have discovered without the streaming service.

Clear Spotify History: How It Works

However, sometimes we also hear music that we don’t want to keep in our playlists. Just think of a hut fun evening for two, for example. Likewise, with shared Spotify accounts, we do not want our listening activities to be visible to our co-users.

So it makes perfect sense if you have your Spotify history deleted from time to time. You can either delete individual songs or your entire search history. In ” How to ” we explain step by step how you can delete your Spotify history.

First you open the Spotify app on your smartphone.