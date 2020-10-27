How to identify unknown calls to block them on your iPhone with iOS 14

iOS 14 has been, within the iPhone ecosystem, an added protection barrier for users who have seen for too many years how many apps took too wide licenses and freedoms, so now they will have no choice but to go through the hoop of having to discover their intentions: that if they are going to check the phone’s clipboard, that if they are going to use our location, that if they scan our connections in search of other devices, etc.

The point is that This shielding has caused some apps to have to modify the way they work and some of them are precisely those of the call identifiers that alert us to possible telephone SPAM. As of the arrival of the new operating system, they have the obligation to work in a different way, with specific menus located in different places than those you know so far.

We will identify calls and block them

First of all we must say that our iPhone is not, at the moment, capable of knowing who is calling us to block it. It is possible to take a call, check that it is a number from which they offer services or products that we are not interested in, and then add it to a black list to prevent it from ringing the next time they try to bother us. So we are going to tell you how to do it with IOS 14.

The first thing you should know is that you need a third-party application. We recommend the most downloaded and have a better rating, such as Hiya or Truecaller. So we go to the App Store and download them (one or more), which are totally free. When they are already installed on your smartphone, you have to go to “Settings” and, later, to “Phone”.

How to block calls on iPhone.

Then We are looking for the “Blocking and Caller ID” function to be able to activate all the Caller ID functions whose numbers we do not know and, subsequently, the blocking of those communications. Here we will not have to do anything because those third-party apps will be in charge of managing the entire process.

It is important to say that, at least according to Apple itself, this new function “allows blocking and caller identification apps to block calls and show the caller’s identifier.” And as an important fact in case privacy concerns you, they add that “these apps cannot access any data related to incoming calls”, so they cannot know our complete history.