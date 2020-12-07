How to improve Kodi on a television with Android TV adding add-ons (add-ons) from the application itself

Kodi is one of the most playful tools when accessing multimedia content, either locally or in streaming. An application that, as we saw in its day, we can install without having to go through Google Play and that also enjoys a high degree of customization.

Now we are going to focus on one of the strengths of Kodi such as its add-ons (add-ons). What these additions allow is that we can further expand the potential of Kodi, with apps of all kinds and this time we are going to see how these add-ons can be added and in passing review some of the most interesting legally available in the Kodi repositories.

How to install add-ons on Kodi

It’s about expanding the capacity that Kodi offers. To do this, with Kodi on our television, what we do is enter the left column (using the interface that comes by default) and click on the “Add-ons” option.

Once inside the “Addons” menu we must look for an icon shaped like an open box, located in the upper left.

Upon entering, we will see the Kodi add-ons installation menu with various options related to addons. We are going to mark the option “Install from repository” and we will search the Kodi repositories for the add-on we want to use.

There are different categories of accessories, from those related to music to images, programs, themes or information applications … For the test we are going to use the YouTube add-on that we can find in “Video Add-ons”.

We enter video Add-ons and see how they are sorted alphabetically. We look for YouTube and click on it.

We will then see a tab in which the addon data such as its version, its creator, captures in some cases and a description appear. We must look for the option “Install” to proceed with the installation of the add-on, in this case YouTube.

When the installation is finished (it may take a few seconds), a pop-up window in the upper right notifies us that the add-on has been installed correctly. From that moment on, we will have it accessible in the “Add-ons” menu.

Add-ons external to Kodi

Although we have focused on add-ons accessible directly from Kodi, we can also install them from external sources using .zip files that we have already downloaded. The only precaution is enable installation of files from unknown sources in the “Setting” from Kodi.

Inside we must search “System” to activate the “Unknown origins” inside the Add-ons option in the add-ons settings

At that point, we return to the main Kodi menu and in the left column we click on the Add-ons option. Again we must look for the open box icon (top left) and in the Kodi addons installation menu we click on the option “Install from a .zip file”.

At that point we just have to look for the pendrive or hard drive in which we have the .zip file and select it to install it on Kodi.

Featured Plugins