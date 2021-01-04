How to improve SEO on Instagram to appear in searches

- Advertisement -

On Instagram, SEO (Search Engine Optimization or Search Engine Optimization) can also be used. Using SEO techniques, the user’s profile can be optimized, as well as the different publications made to improve the visibility and positioning of the content, increasing the organic reach and thus “beating” the Instagram algorithm.

SEO on Instagram allows content to be more visible and reach more users in an organic way.

In the past, when conducting a search on Instagram, only the results were shown by hashtags or by user profiles. This was a limitation, since it was necessary to know which hashtags were being used and, if a publication did not use them, it would be lost. However, since last November, Instagram has applied the search by interests and when carrying out any search, all the posts on that topic are now displayed, as well as a series of related content, without the need to incorporate a hashtag.

How to use search by interests on Instagram

In reality, it is only necessary to do a search on the platform, either in its mobile or desktop version. To do this, just click on the magnifying glass icon and write the term you are looking for. As you type, Instagram displays a series of related results with which you can broaden your search horizon.

This functionality can be used to find new job opportunities, find new content and possible followers for your own content, find inspiration and learn about trends, keywords or hashtags or find content with which to direct Instagram users to a page Web.

How to improve SEO on Instagram for interest searches

Practicing SEO techniques on Instagram allows you to optimize the content that is published so that it is easier to find, as well as more attractive to users. In this sense, these are some tips to improve this technique:

-Keywords: It is important to know how similar accounts create content and discover what the common terms are in the chosen niche or topic. Once discovered, they should be used to optimize the profile and also each publication, since when a user who follows similar accounts performs a search, the profile optimized with those keywords will appear in higher positions.

-Understand the theme: Following with the keywords, it is important to know the niche in which you work and what are its recurring themes and terms. You have to make sure that they are present in each publication, even those that have little or nothing to do with it. In this sense, the language used by similar brands should also be studied and adapted to it.

-Beyond the brand: Algorithms seek to understand content in a similar way to how real people do. In this sense, it is important that the contents show the people behind them.

-To be consistent: On Instagram, more than on any other social network, content is king and, therefore, it is important to be consistent in publishing content. You shouldn’t post more than one or two images a day on Instagram, although it is possible to share many stories.

