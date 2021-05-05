How to install any iPhone or iPad application on a Mac …

One of the advantages of Macs with an M1 processor is that they are capable of running applications designed for the iPhone or iPad. Many of them can be installed from the Mac App Store. However, others are not available. Is there a way to install any application developed for iOS devices on a Mac, even when it is not listed in the store? With the simple trick that we show you in this article, you can do it without problems.

Installing any iPhone or iPad app on an Apple M1

The first step you must take is download a tool which will allow you to obtain the necessary installation files. It’s about iMazing. Visit his official website and click on the download link.

Install iMazing on your Mac and link your device with iOS. This step is essential to obtain the necessary installation files. When your device is paired, click Manage applications.

Visit the tab library. Here you will see a list of the applications that you have purchased with your Apple ID. Obviously, iMazing will ask for your credentials to log in. At this point it is important to clarify that You will only be able to download the applications that you have purchased with your Apple account. In no case, this application is used to hack programs.

Choose the application you want to install. In our case, we are going to opt for Alexa. Thus, we can control our smart devices with the Mac. Click the download button. IMazing may ask for your Apple ID password again.

When the download is complete, use the right mouse button to open the context menu. Choose, then, the option Export .IPA.

Save the files in the folder that suits you best. We chose the desk for convenience. As you can see in the following image, it is possible to repeat the process as many times as you want to obtain more than one application. In addition to Amazon Alexa, we have downloaded Instagram and Wallapop. To start the installation of an IPA file, you just have to double click on it.