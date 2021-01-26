How to install bots in Telegram and what they are for: translate, listen and correct

- Advertisement -

On some occasions we have commented that Telegram is, by far, the messaging application that offers the best functions to users, apart from the fact that it is also compatible with several devices at the same time. And unot one of those little secrets that it keeps has to do with what is known by the name of bots and that they will make our lives much easier.

These resources are extremely useful when we want to automate a task or consult some type of information without even leaving Telegram itself. In this way, we avoid having to install third-party applications since from any chat, at any moment, we can know what a word means, how to say it in another language and even convert everything they tell us into an audio to listen to it.

We are going to install the bots

To install one of these bots we just have to go to the Telegram application and, at the top, In the search box, write the name of the one we want to install. In this case, we are going to do it with the RAE (Royal Spanish Academy of the language), in case we want, both to know the meaning of a word, and to share a definition with someone through a chat.

Bots on Telegram.

As you can see, we write the name of the bot (in this case @RAEbot) so that it appears just below. We click on that result and we will access a chat where it will be possible to interact with it. But the good thing about these functions is that they are not only available on their own channels, but also on any other that we write, be it an individual or group conversation. In this way, by writing, for example, “@RAEbot dot “, we will have an immediate result just above the keyboard and, when pressed, it will be sent through a message.

Then, you can create a folder inside Telegram called bots, to save all the chats that you are opening of this type, to have them located and accessible when using them, or looking for information without doing it in other conversations. In any case, if the RAE channel does not interest you, there are many others that you can install, with more than useful functions:

@ytranslatebot : it is a bot that is responsible for translating a text that we indicate to English

: it is a bot that is responsible for translating a text that we indicate to English @voicybot : with it you can convert a voice note or general audio into text quickly

: with it you can convert a voice note or general audio into text quickly @TextSBot : it does just the opposite of the previous one, it transforms a text that we point out to it into an audio note that we can send and share later

: it does just the opposite of the previous one, it transforms a text that we point out to it into an audio note that we can send and share later @vkmusic_bot: allows you to listen to songs on your mobile

>