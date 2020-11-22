How to install macOS Big Sur on your Mac if it is not supported

It was a long time coming but now available for download, macOS Big Sur is the newest and latest operating system for Macs. It marks a new era in Apple’s stage before the arrival of its own processors (Apple Silicon), the first being the M1 chip. If you are not one of the lucky ones to have a compatible Mac, here we tell you how to install macOS Big Sur step by step. macOS Big Sur, an operating system with a redesign and benefits for the latest Macs

Before we start, there is something important you should know

Force install macOS Big Sur from macOS Catalina

What about drivers on unsupported Macs?

The news was interesting from a first glance, however, we knew that this system would not be for all Macs currently running macOS Catalina. Another situation that we did not expect is that Apple ventured to present Apple Silicon. At this time of November, users who have reserved their first Macs with the M1 chip are already enjoying the new features and benefits of macOS Big Sur.

On the other hand, older Macs that support the operating system have also suffered from problems. While it is true that each macOS transition is heavy and complicated, in macOS Big Sur it would be one of the most important in recent years. The transition from Intel to ARM will be one of the topics to be discussed during 2021.

Ready to find out how to install macOS Big Sur on your officially unsupported Mac?

Make sure your Mac is compatible with macOS Big Sur or not. Check in the article that we leave you here. If you are sure to install this version on your unsupported Mac, you should be careful which model you have.

In some computers, functions such as Wi-Fi do not work although it can be remedied. Especially it has been proven that in these models it does not work:

MacBook Pro Late 2012 and Early 2013

MacBook Air 2012

iMac 2012 and 2013

Mac mini 2012

If you have an older model be very careful, as your Mac’s Wi-Fi and graphics card will not work properly. If you agree and are aware of the risks involved in installing this operating system on an unsupported Mac, let’s continue with the installation.

Force install macOS Big Sur from macOS Catalina

To back up your computer and protect it from possible failures, you need to do the following procedure in macOS Catalina. We have to make a partition of the hard disk or solid state from the Disk Utility. The new partition will be the one that will carry macOS Big Sur.