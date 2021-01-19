How to install new sticker packs to use in your Signal chats

- Advertisement -

Stickers have become one of the great attractions of WhatsApp in recent months where, not only has it expanded its compatibility with animated packs, but also has been adding a whole series of collections that have invaded practically all chats in which we participate. Rare is the day that we do not receive one from a family member or friend.

Now, after what happened in recent days with the explosion in popularity of alternatives such as Telegram and Signal, many users who have made the leap to the latter seek to replicate that user experience using not only texts, photos or videos in their messages, but also stickers to give more color and sympathy in this new stage that we have imposed on ourselves.

How to install sticker packs

The truth is Sginal works in a way quite similar to WhatsApp so you will hardly find differences when adding new packages and using them later in your conversations. The first thing you should do is go to any chat or group and at the bottom, where we have the box to write text, click on the sticker-shaped icon.

How to install ‘sticker’ packs in Signal.

Once we do, we will go directly to the list of packages that we have available and that at this time there are only four. As they are not going to take up too much space, click on the icon that appears to the right of each collection, so that they are added automatically to those available to use from that moment. If for whatever reason, before downloading them you want to see what they are like, you just have to tap on the name so that all the available ones appear. If you are convinced by what you see, you just have to click on the “Install” button to add them to your collection.

However, Signal is not limited to those four packs only. If you get a sticker through a chat that you don’t have, it is possible to add it to the rest of the collections easily, by holding down your finger on the sticker to tell the application to add it. In that case, that pack that you have installed will appear at the bottom of the screens above (in the center). Yes, for now those sticker packs are not animated, which we assume that Signal will improve in future updates given the success it is having as an alternative to WhatsApp.