How to install Windows 10 on a Mac with M1

Bootcamp was the perfect solution for those users who, still preferring the Apple operating system, they needed some Windows 10 features. Unfortunately, on newer Macs with an M1 processor, this tool cannot be used. Nor is it an option to virtualize with the main free tools, such as Virtualbox or Vmware Fusion. None of them are adapted, for now, to the new Apple processors. It seems, then, that users are doomed to go through Parallels Desktop, a paid application. However, there is still a fourth alternative. In iOSMac we are going to explain cHow to install Windows 10 on your Mac with M1 completely free of charge.

Installing Windows 10 on a Mac with M1: previous steps

Before starting the installation, you must download some files. All of them are completely free.

Qemu ACVM Launcher. It comes in ZIP format. Inside you will find an application without an icon.

Windows 10 ARM Image. In this case, you must register as an Insider. Registration is free, but essential.

Virtio Drivers.

When you already have the three files in your download folder, it’s time to get down to work.

How to create a Windows 10 ARM virtual machine on a Mac with M1

The first step is to run ACVM. This simple program includes a visual launcher for the Qemu virtual machine. Allows you to select the image to be used as an internal hard disk and the one to be inserted in the virtual CD reader. When its window appears, drag the VHDX file that you downloaded from Microsoft’s page. You must drag it to Main image. Then click Start to start execution.

Wait for the Windows 10 settings window to appear and complete it. The moment it asks for an Internet connection, click on the lower left button that allows you to continue offline.

When you finish the initial configuration of Windows 10, you will already have a fully functional virtual machine with the Microsoft operating system. However, there is still work to be done.

Enable network access on your virtual machine

The first thing you may have noticed is that your virtual machine does not have internet access. Now is the time to use the ISO that you downloaded with the Virtio drivers. Before, you must allow Windows to install any drivers. Therefore, right-click on the start button. In the context menu, select Command Prompt (Admin).

When you’ve accessed the command line, type bcdedit -set TESTSIGNING ON. Press Enter to apply the changes.