How to integrate Google calendar and contacts in Windows 10

We have become accustomed to having practically no data physically stored on the computer, because we always resort to doing everything with the browser, especially with Chrome if we are talking about Google services. But even if you don’t believe it, there is another convenient and fast way to synchronize the calendar and contacts that we keep in Gmail to always have them available within Windows 10.

Thanks to this integration, the native applications that come by default with the Microsoft operating system will be able to synchronize this data and show them at any time, even in those moments when the internet has gone down and there is no way to access them through Chrome. So, what can we do to activate these accounts on the PC?

Gmail, the key to everything

This process that we are going to tell you has The first part is to register your Gmail account in Windows 10. So we are going to refer you to another article that we published a few weeks ago, and that tells you how to import all the emails and the activity of your inbox on your computer, without having to go to Chrome to check everything.

Set up Google calendar and contacts in Windows 10.

When you have it done, We return to activate the synchronization of both the calendar and the contact list. So we go back to the menu “Settings”, to the “Accounts” section and, finally, “Email and accounts”. There you have to see that Google account that you just activated so you click on the “Manage” button to display some additional functions.

Apart from letting us rewrite the account name, for display purposes, You will see at the bottom several switches that activate and deactivate certain services linked to Gmail. In this case, we are interested in importing the calendar and contacts. We turn both on and click on the “done” button that appears below. We return to the “account settings” window and exit through “Save”.

Windows 10 calendar with imported Gmail data.

Now You can open the application that Windows 10 brings by default to manage the calendar to verify that everything has been imported correctly. In the left column you can choose which ones to see and from which accounts, if you have more than one, as is the case with contacts. Any changes you make to them will be synchronized with the cloud but, unlike using Chrome, we will have it in view even when we do not have internet.