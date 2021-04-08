How to interrupt video calls by adding interference

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

If you are tired of participating in video calls constantly, either for work because you have thousands of meetings with colleagues or suppliers, or for personal reasons with family and friends, we are going to present you a tool that will allow you escape from video calls easily adding interference and other effects that will make connection impossible … or at least give you an excuse to run away.

We tell you how to use this useful tool in the following video:

The tool itself is called Zoom Escaper, but it works for both Zoom and any other video calling app you’re using. It is free and its use is very simple, since all you have to do is access its website, although it only works using the Google Chrome browser.

If you use another web browser you will have to switch to google chrome. Once you enter the web, all you have to do is enable the microphone by clicking on the button that appears on the screen and download a small program called “VB-Cable” by clicking on the link that appears on the page.

When you have it downloaded, all you have to do is click on “Start” and you can start trying all the sounds available to interrupt your video calls: interference, sound of the wind, a crying child, barking dogs …

All those sounds can be used to interrupt any video call, or you can even upload any other in mp3 to the web to use it whenever you want (for example, try recording another person calling you or asking for help).

Now if you want to use a sound, all you have to do is open the video call app you are using -for example, Zoom, as we explained in the video- and, in the microphone configuration options, change the default option to « VB-Cable ». This will allow your video calling program to pick up the audio from this application.

Now, if you want to interrupt the video call, just go back to the Zoom Escaper website and click on the sound you want to play. Keep in mind that you will not listen to it, but the people who share the video call with you will… and so you can run away inventing that excuse.

.