How to invite all your friends to join you on Signal

In the last week there has been a small earthquake around the messaging apps that has been caused, mainly, by the maneuver carried out by WhatsApp, which will oblige all its users to accept the conditions of use from February 8 and, if not, they will not have access to the application. Thus, a movement is taking place that has led millions of users to seek an alternative.

Although it is too early to know what impact this diaspora will make on WhatsApp numbers, the truth is that One of the most benefited apps is Signal, which boasts of not collecting not a single data from its users, in addition to keeping your communications secure thanks to end-to-end encryption. So if you have already switched to Signal, and you want to extend its use among your environment of friends and family, here we are going to tell you how to do it from the application itself.

We are going to use a native Signal function

There is a very simple method that is to take the link of the application store you have, iOS or Android, and share it in the WhatsApp chats in which you are already present. Or even move those conversations to the new app and invite the rest of the world to follow you, performing the steps that we already told you a few days ago and that do not involve too much effort.

How to invite your friends to try Signal.

But Signal has a faster function that will make things easier for you to do it at once, and that is to resort to its menus where it hides the possibility of sharing that good news that you want to transmit to others. So click on the image of our avatar in the upper left and within the menu that will appear, we select “Invite friends”.

When you touch there you will see a mini pop-up window at the bottom with only two alternatives: text message or email. Indeed, it is very poor, so let’s do something else. We select any of these methods and come to the moment of making the message. We forget to send any SMS or an email and we copy the text that you are going to share. Now we take it, we go to WhatsApp and bombard (in a good way) all the conversations we can to win new friends or family who want to try the application. Although if you prefer, you can copy and paste the URL of the page where the accesses to the different versions available are.