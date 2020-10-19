MobileiphoneLatest newsTech News

How to keep Low Battery Consumption mode always on on iPhone

By Abraham
0
16
2020 10 17 17.19.54 Scaled.jpg
2020 10 17 17.19.54 Scaled.jpg

Must Read

Apple

YouTube Music comes to Apple Watch with a native and functional application

Brian Adam - 0
We are in the month of October which is, according to Google, the one indicated on the calendar to definitively close its previous music...
Read more
Latest news

Where and how to update the ‘apps’ that you have installed in Windows 10

Brian Adam - 0
We are all used to it, whether we have a mobile with iOS or Android, at about enter the application store every so often...
Read more
Communication

Xiaomi launches its smart speaker with Google Assistant

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi continues to bring new products to Spain after its launch in other countries such as China or India. Our country has usually been...
Read more
iphone

How to keep Low Battery Consumption mode always on on iPhone

Abraham - 0
When Low Power mode is on, iPhone will run longer before it needs to be charged. Normally, iOS disables Low Power mode automatically when...
Read more
Abraham

When Low Power mode is on, iPhone will run longer before it needs to be charged. Normally, iOS disables Low Power mode automatically when your iPhone reaches 80% capacity. However, if you want to enjoy Low Power mode permanently, you can create an automation shortcut to keep Low Battery Power mode on forever.

  • Open the Shortcuts app and click on the Automation button at the bottom.
  • Tap the (+) button and tap on Create personal automation to add a new automation.
  • In the “New Automation” panel that appears, scroll down until you find “Low Power Mode.” Click on it.
  • Select ‘Turned off’ to have the check mark appear below, and make sure ‘Turned on’ is not selected. Then tap ‘Next’.
  • In the panel that appears, disable the Request confirmation option if you don’t want the iPhone to ask you every time.
  • Press ok

Please note that when Low Power Mode is enabled, some features may take longer to update or complete. Also, some tasks may not work until you disable Low Power Mode. Low power mode reduces or disables these features: automatic email check, background update, automatic downloads, some visual effects, automatic lock (30 seconds by default), and iCloud photos (temporarily paused).

Related Articles

Latest news

Unibail Rebels’ Plan May Be Worse Than Disease

Brian Adam - 0
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield's shareholder revolt could take the mall operator from fire to embers. French billionaire Xavier Niel and former CEO of French owner...
Read more
Apple

YouTube Music comes to Apple Watch with a native and functional application

Brian Adam - 0
We are in the month of October which is, according to Google, the one indicated on the calendar to definitively close its previous music...
Read more
Latest news

Where and how to update the ‘apps’ that you have installed in Windows 10

Brian Adam - 0
We are all used to it, whether we have a mobile with iOS or Android, at about enter the application store every so often...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©