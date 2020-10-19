How to keep Low Battery Consumption mode always on on iPhone

When Low Power mode is on, iPhone will run longer before it needs to be charged. Normally, iOS disables Low Power mode automatically when your iPhone reaches 80% capacity. However, if you want to enjoy Low Power mode permanently, you can create an automation shortcut to keep Low Battery Power mode on forever.

Open the Shortcuts app and click on the Automation button at the bottom.

Tap the (+) button and tap on Create personal automation to add a new automation.

In the “New Automation” panel that appears, scroll down until you find “Low Power Mode.” Click on it.

Select ‘Turned off’ to have the check mark appear below, and make sure ‘Turned on’ is not selected. Then tap ‘Next’.

In the panel that appears, disable the Request confirmation option if you don’t want the iPhone to ask you every time.

Press ok

Please note that when Low Power Mode is enabled, some features may take longer to update or complete. Also, some tasks may not work until you disable Low Power Mode. Low power mode reduces or disables these features: automatic email check, background update, automatic downloads, some visual effects, automatic lock (30 seconds by default), and iCloud photos (temporarily paused).