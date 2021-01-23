How to know how long your mobile battery will last

- Advertisement -

One of the most common problems with mobile phones is usually the battery duration, which usually begins to decline after two years of use, in what is known as the “planned obsolescence” of mobile devices. Estimating the life of a battery is not easy, however, following the advice presented below, it is possible to get an idea of ​​the future duration of the battery.

A simple trick to check how long a mobile phone’s battery will hold up over time.

The battery life of a mobile phone is usually an aspect that is detailed in the analyzes and comparisons, but that creates some uncertainty among users. This is because, as a general rule, when conducting these analyzes, experts use the terminal for a month, which may seem insufficient time to get an idea of ​​how the battery will withstand continuous use. We do it ourselves when we analyze mobile phones or make comparisons of the best mobile phones of 2021.

Although it is impossible to know for sure the future life of the battery, there are some very simple tricks, which give you a good idea of ​​its battery life. The most common is to charge the battery alone up to 80% for several days, since with continued use, the battery begins to lose charge capacity, so if the user can endure well a full day for several days of use with the battery at 80 or 70%, it is possible that the terminal supports Use well when the battery starts to lose its charge.

It is very difficult to know the real response of a battery, as it depends on many factors, such as intensity of use or charging frequency. For users who have intensive use of the terminal, this load percentage may decrease with greater speed. In this way, if the phone is used professionally, it is best to test it with short loads, leaving the terminal at 60 or 50% for a few days and working with it.

The explanation of this method is very simple and has to do with the lithium cells of the batteries and how they wear out over time. In this sense, 600 or 1000 charge cycles, the batteries begin to lose their maximum capacity, staying in the environment of 80% or even less. If you carry out short charges, in theory – in theory – it will increase the battery life.

