How to know how many devices are connected to the Wi-Fi hotspot of your iPhone

It is one of the greatest advantages that current smartphones have, serving as an access point in those cases where we need to have the internet on a computer, a tablet, a console or whatever. The problem with that is that, if we open that access point to friends or family, there may come a time when there is so much connected device that it is impossible to navigate the network. Or in the worst case, that the data rate is significantly reduced. In the case of the iPhone, the access points have a special quality and that is that they do not need any permission if the device to be connected appears as registered through our account or associated with another of the family, therefore that any member (up to five not counting the owner) can spend our megabytes practically without asking us for a pass, or password, or anything. Just tap and hook. How many connections are active? The iPhone, and the iPad, through its operating system, has a place where we can go to see that number of connections that we are supporting, in case we want to close the tap ending with the access point. Which you can do from the phone’s “Settings” and then, under “Personal Access Point”, deactivate the “Allow others to connect” option. But going back to the function of knowing how many are taking advantage of our 5G, we grab anywhere on the iPhone and slide our finger from top to bottom at the top to enter the control center. There you will see all the main shortcuts for the most vital functions of the smartphone. Press with your finger, and hold, on the module that you will see in the upper left corner, so that the block of connections becomes larger. As you can see from the screenshots you have above (on the right), a series of icons will appear. The one that interests us is the one with the Wi-Fi access point, at the bottom right and in green when it is active. Just below the text “Personal access point” the number of connections will appear. If your son, brother or friend has asked you to pass and instead of one there are three or four, then it is time to investigate if someone has sneaked in. Remember that many times, when one of our devices joins one of these Wi-Fi networks, the others associated with the same ID usually do the same, as if they understood that it is the best option to have connectivity of any kind.