How to know if an app contains viruses before downloading it? Basic tips that you should follow

Currently, technology facilitates many of our daily activities with the use of productivity apps or even the perfect game applications to disconnect for a while from real life. However, when we download content from the Internet, you can download a virus on your mobile. If you have a device Android or iOS, it is possible that after a download your phone does not work properly because the download site was not reliable. But Can you tell if an app from Google Play or the App Store has a virus before downloading it? keep reading this article, we are going to help you.

How to know that this or that application is dangerous? Practical tips

We will never be 100% sure, but we can take action before downloading any app. According to many experts, such as AVAST cybersecurity experts, they have shown us different scenarios in which to know with more certainty what we download: