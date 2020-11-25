How to know if an app contains viruses before downloading it? Basic tips that you should follow

Currently, technology facilitates many of our daily activities with the use of productivity apps or even the perfect game applications to disconnect for a while from real life. However, when we download content from the Internet, you can download a virus on your mobile. If you have a device Android or iOS, it is possible that after a download your phone does not work properly because the download site was not reliable. But Can you tell if an app from Google Play or the App Store has a virus before downloading it? keep reading this article, we are going to help you.
How to know that this or that application is dangerous? Practical tips
We will never be 100% sure, but we can take action before downloading any app. According to many experts, such as AVAST cybersecurity experts, they have shown us different scenarios in which to know with more certainty what we download:
- Feedback: See if it’s a scam, check it out and pay special attention to bad reviews. If an app has few downloads and bad reviews, it is a sign that something is not right.
- Advertisements: You should also keep in mind that if you have apps that are trending like Super Mario Run or FIFA, they may have ads from third-party apps that probably contain some kind of virus.
- App price: always observe the price, it has to be according to what you are buying, be careful with buying in-apps. You may find that the price is strangely high for what you are getting, it is probably a scam.
- Permissions: Access to your camera, files, location, etc … If before the download process a message pops up asking you for all kinds of permissions to access your contacts, calls or other valuable data on your mobile, avoid continuing with the installation process why undoubtedly this app wants to steal your data.
- Teach the little ones: According to experts, many scammers go directly to the youngest, making them click on malicious links on YouTube and TikTok, offering them the new game “X” or such a photo editing app. You should always talk to young people about download safety. Set parental protection for your children to get permission before downloading anything, not only to avoid scams but also to avoid possible unnecessary costs and charges on the card.
- Search for information about apps on Google: Although it seems like a superfluous step, you will thank us later. Just copy the title and type in words like “rating” or “scam” to see what they’re talking about.
You must log in to post a comment.