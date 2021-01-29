How to know if an app is infected before downloading it? We show you

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

exist many types of virusesBut they all have the same goal: to harm users of infected computers. In theory, stores like Google Play Store or App Store Apple has greater security than those that we must enter and download with the fear of something that may happen because they are not official application stores. And in them is where the fraudulent apps.

The million dollar question: How to know which store or web to download applications is dangerous? You will never be able to be totally sure, what we can do is take a series of measures before downloading anything. Thanks to the cybersecurity experts at AVAST, we are going to learn a series of tips to follow in order to know more safely that we are downloading.

Read the app reviews

If an application is a fraud , it may be that a user has already suffered with the download of that app, and realize, they have stopped negative comments. So it is always good that you look at the comments of other people before clicking on something.

Android malware apps Android

Why is your price so high?

He price of an app It can also tell us a lot. If you think excessively high for what you think it should really cost, consider its download and investigate thoroughly as it is probably a fraud.

Restrict and verify permissions

Now application stores usually warn before downloading the type of permissions that the app will request once it is started for the first time: access to your camera, files, location, etc … All apps need user permissions to be able to offer the service they are going to provide. A clear example is the camera application, you need access to your camera to be able to take photos in the application, but it would not be strange for a camera app to ask you for calls. It is the most common way that malicious developers use to gain access to our data.

So as a recommendation, whenever you download a suspicious app, consider what permissions that app requires to work.

Educate your children

Many scammers are always looking for the most innocent, among them are the most young boys. It is very easy for them to fall into their traps, it is like “offering them a candy. Many times they try to attract the young person by offering them the new game” X “so that they can click and download fraudulent apps. One good education of good practice for young people on download safety is essential.