Today we will teach you how to know if they have read your WhatsApp even if they deactivate the double blue check. The app is one of the most used tools in the world to keep in touch with our loved ones. Through it you can send photos, videos, text, GIF, animated stickers and other types of multimedia content.

In the last days WhatsApp It is implementing a series of changes such as the modification of its usage regulations, which come into effect on May 15. Likewise, the app has enabled what would be its messages that self-destruct in 7 days and a new way of playing voice notes.

But that’s not all. Now it is possible to know exactly if a certain contact has read your messages in case they have deactivated the double blue check. How is that?

For this it is not necessary to have to download a complementary application to WhatsApp that, many times, tends to ask you for information about your contacts or access your gallery.

HOW TO KNOW IF THEY READ YOUR WHATSAPP MESSAGE IF THE BLUE DOUBLE CHECK DOES NOT APPEAR

The trick is simpler than it sounds. For this it is necessary that you must have WhatsApp fully updated. Now do these steps:

The first thing is to enter WhatsApp.

Later go to any conversation where they have deactivated the double blue check.

After that, simply send a message.

Then send a fairly short voice message.

To do this, you must send an audio message on WhatsApp and have the other person play it. (Photo: MAG)

Now get out of the conversation.

If that person played your WhatsApp voice message, it means that they also read your message.

It should be noted that the voice notes, once heard, change color from green to blue.

WhatsApp does not disable this option at the moment and it is an indication to know whether or not they really saw your message if they have disabled the double blue check.

It should be noted that WhatsApp has informed its users that, if they do not accept the new policies, they will be able to continue using the application on their mobile devices. That means they can continue to update the app.

Also, after a few weeks “of limited functionality”, users will no longer be able to receive calls or notifications, and WhatsApp will stop sending messages and calls to their phone. However, it is unknown when this will go into effect.

