How to know if WhatsApp will stop working for me from January 1, 2021

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Surely on more than one occasion you have found that an application has stopped working or be compatible with a certain version of the operating system. It is something that we have lived for years on the desktop and that also happens on our phones. Now if there is one application that most people would not like to lose on their phones, that is WhatsApp.

The messaging application has become the most used method to communicate with our family, friends or even with companies, hence the great importance of being able to have it on our phone. Now, we have seen how recently the company announced the new compatibility of WhatsApp for this next year 2021, which means that many phones could stop using the famous application in just a few days.

WhatsApp has not given a list of exact models but it has reported the exact versions of the different operating systems in which the famous messaging application will stop working.

In the Apple environment, the platform will no longer support iOS 9, a version that will be 6 years old from its launch and for which it will no longer offer compatibility. In this case, all models that cannot be updated to a later version of Apple’s operating system will no longer be able to use the messaging app.

Manzana

The same is true for devices that cannot run a version later than Android 4.0.3as both versions will no longer be compatible as of January 1, 2021. Therefore, if we have a somewhat old model that runs an iOS or Android version that will no longer be compatible, we may run into a serious problem in the next few days.

Check the system version on your device

To find out if our model is affected, all we have to do is check the version of the system it is running. In the case that we have a mobile with Android operating system, just open the Settings and navigate to option About phone> Android version. Depending on the version we have, these options can be called like this or in a similar way, but the path should not change much.

For those who have an iPhone and want to check the version of iOS it runs, the steps to follow are very similar. We came in Settings> General and we touch on the option information. There we should see the software version.

If the version is higher than those mentioned above, we will not have problems in any of the cases to continue using WhatsApp.