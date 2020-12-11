Tech News

How to know who is calling you without having their cell phone number

By Brian Adam
0
4
Hbga4dc4kvecthuydw76revpd4.jpg
Hbga4dc4kvecthuydw76revpd4.jpg

Must Read

Tech News

JS Audio Converter, upload any audio and change its format easily

Brian Adam - 0
We have talked a lot about the importance and usefulness of the different file formats that exist. This is something that...
Read more
Tech News

How to know who is calling you without having their cell phone number

Brian Adam - 0
Have you ever used Truecaller? Although thousands of people receive many phone calls daily in the mobile: either from work, from your boss,...
Read more
Tech News

So you can have the “dark mode” in Google Maps TODAY

Brian Adam - 0
Are you a fan of Google maps? Undoubtedly we have all used the application either to know where we are and even to...
Read more
Facebook

WhatsApp will stop working in 2021 on your smartphone if you don’t do this urgently

Brian Adam - 0
Are you still using WhatsApp? The application continues to gain more acceptance throughout the world and aims to become the king during the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Have you ever used Truecaller? Although thousands of people receive many phone calls daily in the mobile: either from work, from your boss, from a family member or friend who wants to know how you are; but I also know They carry out spam communications, from banks, insurance companies or the telephone company itself. Do you know how to stop them?

Well, there is a simple trick to know who is calling you without having to have their number registered. For this we must download a third-party application called Truecaller.

This app, which is present in the iPhone and in the terminals AndroidIt has the particularity of knowing who is calling you due to the reports made by various people who have also been called by that number.

Although it has several positive reviews, it should be noted that TruecallerWhen installed, it will ask you for access to your contact list, so it is preferable not to associate it, it will also indicate that for its operation you must set it as the default to call.

HOW TO BLOCK A SPAM CALL IN TRUE CALLER

Now we will teach you how to avoid that the number that is calling you insistently and nobody answers, does it again or simply spoils your evening, the cinema, among other things.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

JS Audio Converter, upload any audio and change its format easily

Brian Adam - 0
We have talked a lot about the importance and usefulness of the different file formats that exist. This is something that...
Read more
Tech News

So you can have the “dark mode” in Google Maps TODAY

Brian Adam - 0
Are you a fan of Google maps? Undoubtedly we have all used the application either to know where we are and even to...
Read more
Facebook

WhatsApp will stop working in 2021 on your smartphone if you don’t do this urgently

Brian Adam - 0
Are you still using WhatsApp? The application continues to gain more acceptance throughout the world and aims to become the king during the...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©