How to know who is calling you without having their cell phone number

Have you ever used Truecaller ? Although thousands of people receive many phone calls daily in the mobile : either from work, from your boss, from a family member or friend who wants to know how you are; but I also know They carry out spam communications, from banks, insurance companies or the telephone company itself. Do you know how to stop them?

Well, there is a simple trick to know who is calling you without having to have their number registered. For this we must download a third-party application called Truecaller.

This app, which is present in the iPhone and in the terminals Android It has the particularity of knowing who is calling you due to the reports made by various people who have also been called by that number.

Although it has several positive reviews, it should be noted that TruecallerWhen installed, it will ask you for access to your contact list, so it is preferable not to associate it, it will also indicate that for its operation you must set it as the default to call.

HOW TO BLOCK A SPAM CALL IN TRUE CALLER

Now we will teach you how to avoid that the number that is calling you insistently and nobody answers, does it again or simply spoils your evening, the cinema, among other things.