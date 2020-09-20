How to know with your mobile if you can swim on the beach where you spend your summer

The Covid-19 has brought us new routines that just six months ago no one imagined that we would have the obligation to carry out: put on the masks, separate ourselves two meters from everyone in any situation and spray with hydroalcoholic gel hands. So the beach is still an extension of a public space where we must respect some of those new rules.

In addition, the authorities throughout Spain have been forced to take exceptional measures in the face of this strange summer season and, therefore, many of them have had to divide their beaches to allow the minimum distance between family units to be respected, which has had the consequence that the capacity of most of them has decreased considerably.

So it goes without saying that the places on the beaches have become little objects of desire, especially those that are always very busy, so it is necessary to have a way of knowing if, when we go, we can take a bath or not. And we have the solution in the many municipal, provincial and autonomous apps that are in the digital stores of iOS and Android, although we are going to focus on one that has been designed with Covid-19 exclusively in mind: My Safe Beach.

Consult and participate to get better information

It is important to say that This app has a very important collaborative part because it is not only essential in its operation to know the details of capacity from the beach to which we usually go, but he will ask us as far as possible to tell him how things are where we are and what plans we have to go. That is the key to a tool that is capable of dividing each beach area into zones and marking its occupancy with colors.

My safe beach for iOS and Android.

So, before going down to bathe, we can see where we can go directly to have a guaranteed site and that the bath is possible, especially in these days of unbearable heat wave where the water is the only place in which to rest from so much bad news. At the moment, the app is making its way and as it becomes more popular, it will gather more information and better from more beaches, so its social part is, by far, the most important thing it has.

Anyway, your forecast data is sometimes marked by the possibility of telling you when we want to go and to which area. The app receives these requests and, in this way, it can carry out a forecast many hours in advance although, if we later change our plans, we do not help the other users of that beach receive accurate information. You can download it completely free on both iOS and Android.