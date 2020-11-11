How to leave a WhatsApp group without anyone knowing

When you are added to a WhatsApp group among friends, family, colleagues or for a special event, it may be important at the moment, but over time it is very possible that that group has already lost all interest . You may want to get out, but … the big question is how to get out without being noticed by others?
It is not possible to leave a WhatsApp group without the rest noticing it, but it is possible to disappear from your account to these groups without the rest knowing it, ceasing to see the group, receive notifications and messages
Well, it is not possible to get out of a WhatsApp group without the rest noticing, because doing so publishes a large abandonment message that everyone can read. What you can do is “disappear” for a long time from the group and avoid receiving notifications or messages, although you will continue to be visible or active for the rest of the members, but you will not know that you are still there.
And, even if you do not leave the group “officially”, you will stop seeing it in the WhatsApp chats tab, you will not receive notifications and no one will know that you no longer want to be part of the group. Here’s a quick step-by-step to run this trick quickly:
-Enter WhatsApp
-Look for that group that you want to get out of but do not want anyone to know that you are no longer interested in being in it.
-When entering the group, display the side menu by pressing on the three vertical points, located in the upper right corner of the screen, and click on the option “Group info”
-Then, activate the switch on “Silence notifications” and while the option to do it forever arrives , for now, program it to be for a year.
-Once the group is silenced, go to “Personalized notifications” which is also found in the “Group info” option.
-Check the box in «Notif. Custom “and deactivate the” High priority notifications “option, this way notifications will not appear at the top of the screen on Android. In some versions the option “Notifications and warnings” may appear, which you must turn off.
-Finally, you just have to archive the chat , to do this, go back to the “Chat” tab in WhatsApp, locate the group, keep pressing for a few seconds on it until it is shaded and a green check mark is marked. This enables a menu at the top, select the icon represented by an arrow pointing down on a small box.
-In case you want to revert everything, you must first search the archived chats and unarchive the group. Enter the “group info” and activate notifications.