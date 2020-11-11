Latest newsTech NewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

How to leave a WhatsApp group without anyone knowing

By Abraham
0
5
How to copy text written on paper and paste it into the computer
How To Copy Text Written On Paper And Paste It

Must Read

Smart Gadgets

Xiaomi’s most recommended TV only costs 159 euros

Abraham - 0
If you are looking for a TV with Smart TV and you don't want to spend too much, this is a great...
Read more
Android

The November Android update can now be downloaded, these are its news

Abraham - 0
New month, new Android update: the November security patch can now be downloaded on compatible mobiles. On...
Read more
Latest news

How to leave a WhatsApp group without anyone knowing

Abraham - 0
When you are added to a WhatsApp group among friends, family, colleagues or for a special event,...
Read more
Community

Smart cities, the smartest and most sustainable cities in the world

Brian Adam - 0
  What exactly is a smart city? In essence, a smart city that combines technology with information to improve the quality of life, reduce energy...
Read more
Abraham
WhatsApp leave group
When you are added to a WhatsApp group among friends, family, colleagues or for a special event, it may be important at the moment, but over time it is very possible that that group has already lost all interest . You may want to get out, but … the big question is how to get out without being noticed by others? It is not possible to leave a WhatsApp group without the rest noticing it, but it is possible to disappear from your account to these groups without the rest knowing it, ceasing to see the group, receive notifications and messages Well, it is not possible to get out of a WhatsApp group without the rest noticing, because doing so publishes a large abandonment message that everyone can read. What you can do is “disappear” for a long time from the group and avoid receiving notifications or messages, although you will continue to be visible or active for the rest of the members, but you will not know that you are still there. And, even if you do not leave the group “officially”, you will stop seeing it in the WhatsApp chats tab, you will not receive notifications and no one will know that you no longer want to be part of the group. Here’s a quick step-by-step to run this trick quickly: -Enter WhatsApp -Look for that group that you want to get out of but do not want anyone to know that you are no longer interested in being in it. -When entering the group, display the side menu by pressing on the three vertical points, located in the upper right corner of the screen, and click on the option “Group info”
Group info
-Then, activate the switch on “Silence notifications” and while the option to do it forever arrives , for now, program it to be for a year.
Mute for one year
-Once the group is silenced, go to “Personalized notifications” which is also found in the “Group info” option. -Check the box in «Notif. Custom “and deactivate the” High priority notifications “option, this way notifications will not appear at the top of the screen on Android. In some versions the option “Notifications and warnings” may appear, which you must turn off.
Customize notifications on WhatsApp
-Finally, you just have to archive the chat , to do this, go back to the “Chat” tab in WhatsApp, locate the group, keep pressing for a few seconds on it until it is shaded and a green check mark is marked. This enables a menu at the top, select the icon represented by an arrow pointing down on a small box.
Archive WhatsApp chats
-In case you want to revert everything, you must first search the archived chats and unarchive the group. Enter the “group info” and activate notifications.

Related Articles

Android

The November Android update can now be downloaded, these are its news

Abraham - 0
New month, new Android update: the November security patch can now be downloaded on compatible mobiles. On...
Read more
Community

Smart cities, the smartest and most sustainable cities in the world

Brian Adam - 0
  What exactly is a smart city? In essence, a smart city that combines technology with information to improve the quality of life, reduce energy...
Read more
Tech News

Tricks to spy on a WhatsApp status without being seen

Abraham - 0
WhatsApp, the instant messaging application, allows you to view the status of a user without being caught in the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©