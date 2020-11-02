How to limit (or not) applications on Android to control battery consumption

Since the mobile phone has become an indispensable tool for many today (whether for leisure or work), the running out of battery at the most inopportune moment it can be quite a problem. Today’s phones, although they have improved performance, are far from lasting a week without putting them close to the charger (alas, Nokia 3310).

In addition to the usual battery saving methods, there is also the effort of developers and manufacturers, who while improving their operating systems by optimizing their operation, add tools to limit energy consumption at any given time of applications. The problem comes when these limitations prevent these applications from working correctly, something that we are now going to see how can be solved in a few steps.

Removing (or adding) limitations

If you have an Android phone in your hand, surely you have one application or mode to limit power consumption. These establish a limit that is activated below a certain level of charge, canceling functions such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, lowering the brightness of the screen … But along with these modes, we also find how limits can be set for applications one by one.

In this case the problem is given because by limiting these apps we can make them not work as they should. For example, if WhatsApp or Gmail do not constantly review the content, they will not be able to notify us if we have new notices. This is something that we can solve by checking a section that may vary for each brand but is generally very similar.

Samsung galaxy

In the case of the range Samsung Galaxy with ON UI 2.x To control the applications that remain inactive or active, we must enter the “Settings” section of the phone and search “Device maintenance” and then click on “Battery”.

Once on battery, we must enter the “Battery saving mode” where we can see the apps that remain active and inactive and add to each list the one that interests us the most.

Pixel

In the case of using a model from the Pixel range (for the tests a Pixel 4 with Android 11) and wanting to control the management of the applications, you must access the “Settings” and once inside click on “Applications and notifications”. From the entire list of you must choose “Special application access” and then click “Battery options”.

At that point you will have access to all the applications installed on your phone and you will be able to determine which are the ones that need to have some kind of restriction or not.

Xiaomi

If yours is a Xiaomi phone, the management of the applications and their consumption of resources is carried out in the section “Battery” within the “Settings” general phone numbers. Upon entering “Battery” We will see a list of sections and click on the option “Battery saving in applications “.

At this point we will have access to all the applications that we have installed and if we click on each of them we can configure them to prevent them from consuming resources if they are not strictly necessary.

In addition, and along with application-by-application customization, we also have the possibility of using one of the two saving modes they propose: “Battery saving” or “Extreme battery saving”. With these methods, we will gain minutes of use but with the risk of losing functions, something a small illustrative banner warns us about.

Huawei

Huawei is another brand that offers the ability to manage the operation of applications to prevent them from consuming resources by running in the background. And again it is in “Settings” and in the section “Battery” where we can access all the necessary tweaks.

From all the sections and under the two performance modes, we will see the field “Starting the applications”. When clicking on this point, the system takes us to a list with all the installed apps and the “Manage everything automatically” box activated.

If we uncheck it, globally or in each of them, we can configure application by application their operation. If we want them to run in the background, if they can have an automatic start …

OnePlus

The last brand on the list, not the least, is OnePlus. And Oxygen OS, its customization layer also allows you to manage the operation of the applications. And again the key is in the option “Battery” within the general “Settings”.

We have the option to activate the “Battery saving” (top image) but also individualized management if we click on the section “Battery optimization”. We will see all the applications, also being able to choose if we want to see them in their entirety or only those optimized by the system. If we click on each of them, we can configure the operation to adapt it to our needs.