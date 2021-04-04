How to listen to music from Apple Music and Podcasts on your Apple …

- Advertisement - - Advertisement - - Advertisement - - Advertisement - If you have an Apple Watch and you think that it is only useful for exercising, reading notifications and answering your messages, in addition to making or making calls, you can also take advantage of it to listen to music or podcasts. To achieve the following you need at least an active Apple Music subscription and have the Podcasts app (the latter is free). Are you ready? A clarification that does not hurt about listening to music on the Apple Watch

How to listen to Apple Music on your Apple Watch

How to listen to synced Apple Podcasts on Apple Watch

An extra if you like audiobooks

You will wonder (in case you don’t know) if it is possible to listen to content directly from the Apple smart watch. It is possible but not from the device itself, you will need Bluetooth headphones or speakers. If you do not have AirPods but you have accessories from other brands that are Bluetooth are valid.

If you have an Apple Watch Series 3 onwards (it can also be on an Apple Watch Series 1 and 2) you can synchronize all the content of Apple Music and Apple Podcasts. This means that you do not need to bring your iPhone with you in case you decide to go out for a workout or other activity. The experience improves when you have an Apple Watch compatible with LTE, you can access all content with mobile data.

Remember that to achieve this you need an active Apple Music subscription. It can be individual, family or student subscription. If you have an Apple Watch with LTE, you don’t need to sync anything, unless you don’t want to waste that data. This comes in handy when you don’t want to use the iPhone to play music. If you have AirPods it will be great for you.

To synchronize any content to the clock it is necessary that you connect it with its adapter and respective connector to the electrical current. The best way to keep your synchronized music in order is to create an exclusive playlist for the Apple Watch, although you can sync the lists you want.

Once the Apple Watch is placed on its charger, keep the iPhone close by so that the synchronization is not interrupted. On your iPhone, go to the Watch app. Go to the “My watch” tab. Click on the Music option and then on the “Add music” button. Locate that list or playlists that you want to synchronize by clicking on the “Add” button on the + sign, right next to the name of the list. Depending on the size of the list, you will have to wait a few minutes.

If you want to delete synced music to continue adding new lists or modify them, just click on the “Edit” option. Following, Click on the delete button next to the music that you no longer want to have on your Apple Watch.