How to listen to WhatsApp voice notes without anyone knowing with the Voicey app

WhatsApp messages can be read from notifications without activating the ‘double check’ of read, but the same does not happen with voice notes: you have to access the chat to listen to them, so the incognito is lost. Believe it or not, the Voicey application allows you to listen to voice notes without anyone knowing.

How many times have you wanted to know what a voice memo said without marking the message as read? WhatsApp does not allow this option since the audio notes cannot be heard from notifications: it is essential to access the chat. Well, it is not entirely true since the notes are saved in the WhatsApp folder of the phone, with the hassle of listening to them manually. And there is an app that greatly facilitates the task: Voicey. It is newly created and you can now install it on your Android.

Access voice notes without entering WhatsApp

Voicey is an application that enables listening to WhatsApp voice notes in incognito. This implies that we will not leave the trace after accessing these notes: neither will the ‘double check’ change to blue nor will we alter the last connection time. And we can listen to the notes whenever we want since Voicey allows us to reproduce them at will.

The application we are talking about needs access to storage in order to load the audios from the ‘Voice notes’ folder of WhatsApp. As we receive voice notes, these will appear in Voicey in order to listen to them without leaving a trace. Although yes, there is an important drawback: since WhatsApp saves voice notes without the sender Voicey can’t show who each audio belongs to. You will always have to listen to it to know or compare the reception times between notifications and Voicey.

Voicey cannot associate voice memos with contacts as WhatsApp does not show that information

The process to configure Voicey on Android is as follows:

During startup Voice and the app will ask for access to the storage to load the audios. It does not access anything other than the Internet (to display ads).

In order for Voicey to load voice memos, they must be downloaded automatically In order for Voicey to load voice memos, they must be downloaded automatically

You will have to automatically download the voice notes from WhatsApp. To do this, go to the application settings (those of WhatsApp), go to ‘Data and storage’ and make sure you have ‘audio’ checked in ‘Download with mobile data’ and with WiFi . You can archive the rest of the files if you want (be careful with the data rate).

. You can archive the rest of the files if you want (be careful with the data rate). Once you have everything configured, the voice notes that you receive will appear in Voicey, also those previously received. Move through the tabs to access the audios.

To listen to a voice memo, just press the ‘play’ icon: it will automatically be played. This leaves no trace on WhatsApp: the blue ‘double tick’ will not appear, nor will your last connection time be modified.

Voicey is a free application that inserts ads into the interface. These can be removed with a purchase of 1.19 euros from the app options, but it is not essential to make the most of what it offers: listen to WhatsApp voice memos without anyone knowing.