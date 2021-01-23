- Advertisement -

Have you never used WhatsApp Web? Basically, the company released this version of the application for user convenience. If you enter the following link you will be able to access the browser version.

Remember that it is not a WhatsApp account exactly the same as the one we have on our mobile. When entering, you will not be asked for a phone number but you will have to scan a QR code to link your account.

However, you must be careful about closing the window. When exiting WhatsApp Web, the session is not automatically closed. If you open it again and your mobile is connected to the Internet, you will be able to continue using the application on your computer.

For this reason, you must be careful where you leave your linked account. If you cannot access the PC in question, you can close all your mobile sessions.

How to log out of WhatsApp Web on all devices?

In your mobile application visit the upper part of options. There you will get a menu where you will find different accesses such as ‘New group’, ‘New broadcast’, ‘Settings’, among others.

You must press ‘WhatsApp Web’ to enter the configuration options of the computer version. Once there, you will be informed of all the devices where your account is active.

At the bottom you will see the option to ‘Close all sessions’. By pressing it you will abandon all sessions of the PCs where you linked your account.

Do you want to have the new functions? WhatsApp It has faced its worst nightmare after several users uninstalled the app in order not to accept the new 2021 policies and share their personal data with Facebook in order for it to provide improvements in advertising. Do you want to have the Plus version?

As a consequence of this, thousands of people migrated not only to Telegram , Signal, but also downloaded WhatsApp Plu s, an app modified from the original that, at the moment, you can only install it through its APK.

While you run risks in downloading the application from WhatsApp Plus , you will be able to obtain a series of alternatives and news that the original app does not count at the moment, such as changing the color of the entire platform, avoiding being seen “online”, never leaving “seen”, etc.

WhatsApp Plus reaches its version 14.02, the same one that has been updated a few days ago. What news does it bring? Here we tell you and how to download the APK.

WHATSAPP PLUS 14.02 WHAT’S NEW: HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE APK

As posted by bad life , a website that is responsible for always publishing the current APK of WhatsApp Plus , mentions that the app has added a series of improvements:

Adapt interface colors or font size to your liking.

Send large video and audio files.

Download or send photos in their original quality.

Quick sharing features.

Copy & Paste partial: select a part of the text that you want to copy and paste and send it to your contacts.

partial: select a part of the text that you want to copy and paste and send it to your contacts. Hide profile picture.

Check connection hours and status from the chat screen.

Install different themes.

It should be noted that each user is responsible for installing WhatsApp Plus 14.02. Remember that you can be banned by the original application in the future.

At the moment Telegram does not have the option to obtain the beta of its application on smartphones and Android like WhatsApp. So it is possible that, given its rise in popularity, it arrives and any user can subscribe. Would you join?