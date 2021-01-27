Tech News

How to make a contact unfollow you on Instagram or Twitter without them knowing

By Brian Adam
Twitter and Instagram are one of the best places to find out what is happening around the world in real time. Any event, incident, accident or conflict will reach Twitter before reaching any other network, and of course, before reaching any digital newsroom. When it comes to Instagram, your stories can make anyone share videos instantly.

But sometimes, for whatever reason, we are tired of accounts and / or contact details, and the “mute” option is not enough: we want that contact to stop following us. Both networks allow you to forever silence / block a user without anyone knowing, not even that user. We tell you how.

How to get the “silent” Unfollow on Twitter

There is a way to make people who we do not want to follow us stop following us without having to ask them or choose any other solution. It is not through third party applications, nor through hacking or excessive search methods. With a few clicks on one of the most direct and radical functions of social networks: “Block”.

It is not a permanent lock, in fact the lock is used temporarily. Simply what it does is block the users / accounts you want to unfollow.

According to the rules of Twitter, when you block a contact, even if you don’t want to do it, we will immediately stop following them automatically. And in the same way, that account will stop following us. All this is done by the platform without the other user receiving any notice, in order to avoid harassment by users with bad behavior.

How to get the “silent” Unfollow on Instagram

Instagram also has a system quite similar to that of Twitter. The procedure is similar and when we block a person, he will do the same: make him stop following us and in turn as well we will stop following it automatically. This social network also has a special system for photographs with a function exclusively dedicated to this, for this you must follow the following steps, and in this way we will ensure that you cannot access our photos.

  • Open Instagram
  • Go to profile (the icon at the bottom right of the interface)
  • Click on Followers
  • Next to each follower you can see a blue or white box, and right next to it three vertical dots. Click and open an option that will allow a contact to be ‘expelled’ from the list of followers without them knowing.

