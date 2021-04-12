web
How to make Android TV go faster by speeding up animations

How to make Android TV go faster by speeding up animations
how to make android tv go faster by speeding up

How to make Android TV go faster by speeding up animations

We are going to tell you a little and simple trick to make your device with Android TV go faster than ever. Google’s operating system for televisions shares several hidden functions with Android, including: to be able to change the speed of the animations to taste.

We are going to tell you how to do this, since it is quite simple and, especially on Android TV, where animations are an important part of the user experience, you will notice that everything works faster.

Android TV faster with animations at 0.5X

android tv

If you are a somewhat experienced Android user, you will know the classic trick of speeding up system animations to make it go faster. On Android TV we can do the same, although the menus are somewhat different and you may not know that this can be done.

The first step we have to take is activate development options from Android TV. To do this, you only have to follow these simple steps from your television.

  • Open the Android TV settings

  • Device Preferences

  • Information

  • Compilation

  • Click seven times on compilation

Img 2843

Once you activate the developer options, go back to the menu of device preferences, where we will meet them. Click on the developer options and look for these three functions:

  • Window animation scale
  • Transition-animation scale
  • Animation duration scale

All of them will be set to 1X, your standard speed. If we want to speed them up, we just have to reduce them, for example, to 0.5X (it can be reduced more, but it is not recommended unless we want to completely renounce animations). With this simple trick animations will run twice as fast, although they will still be there.

