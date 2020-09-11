How to make Google Discover show you only the news that interests you

Google Discover, or “Discover”, is the tab with news present in the Google application. Google tries to show news here that are interested according to the profile it has created of you, but frequently news of little interest will appear. If this is your case, you can configure it to better refine what you want to see in this tab.

If you want to fine-tune what is and is not shown to you in Google Discover, the process is as easy as training Google by saying what do you want to see and what not. In practice, this requires completing your interest list a bit and taking some time to “comment” on what appears to you in Google Discover.

Set your interests

One of the first steps in setting up Google Discover is refine the list of interests. Over time, Google collects topics that it thinks may be of interest to you through different sources, such as your searches in the search engine.

The problem is that the fact that you have searched for information on a topic does not mean that you want to see news about it every day on Google Discover, so it never hurts to check what Google thinks you may be interested in. To do this, open Discover and in any news tap on ⋮ and then choose on Manage interests.

On the next screen, tap on Your interests to see a list of topics that Google thinks may interest you. At the top are included topics you follow, because sometime in the past you hit “follow” on a Google search. If there are any that you are no longer interested in, uncheck their box.

A little further down you will find a list of topics that Google thinks you may be interested in. These topics come from your activity on different Google products, such as searches. If you want receive more news on certain topics, press the (+) button. Those topics that do not interest you at all, you can hide them by tapping on .

This gives you a good starting point for filtering out quite a bit about what does and doesn’t show up on Google Discover, although your quest to separate the wheat from the chaff requires you to take a number of additional steps.

If you like something, let us know

At this point, the Google Discover tab should be much more refined, with news more or less of the topics that interest you. One way to “train the algorithm” and show you more of what you like is to press the button at the bottom of a card and click Plus.

This will make Google Discover show you more similar news, either on a similar topic or from the same medium. The more news you “score” with this method, the more accurate Google Discover’s selection will be.

And if you don’t like something, too

The score also serves to penalize what you do not like. If you find news that doesn’t interest you at all, that skims the topic that interests you or that you simply don’t like, the best thing you can do is rate them as you don’t like. To do this, press the button at the bottom of the window and tap on Less.

Once this is done, Google will try to show you less similar news in your Discover tab. The system requires some training, so the more times you use these buttons, the more precise your selection will be.

Hide everything from one source

Sometimes the problem is not the subject, but the medium. If you have detected that a certain medium frequently sneaks into your Google Discover and you do not like anything they publish, you can always block it completely.

To do this, tap on ⋮ and choose Don’t show news from …. Unlike the scores we saw before, this is a full-blown block, so no other news from this source will appear anymore. If you change your mind, you can change the settings in the Google Discover settings, at Your interests.