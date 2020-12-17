How to make the Apple Watch notify you if you spend training

- Advertisement -

Smartwatches have become the perfect device to control our daily activity, workouts and even certain data on our health. In this sense, one of the reference devices is the Apple watch, which in addition to allowing us not to miss anything that comes to our mobile phone, has become one of the best fitness wearables.

The latest version of the Apple Watch, the Series 6, came with certain improvements and news. Among all of them, its ability to measure oxygen saturation level in our blood. A function that has been talked about a lot, since it could help control this data to those infected by COVID-19 and thus avoid further complications. Of course, this should be used as a guideline and never as a diagnosis.

However, there is no doubt that this is important information for those who do sports on a daily basis. In this way, we can have much more control over our aerobic capacity during exercise.

With the recent arrival of the WatchOS 7.2 and with iOS 14.3, Apple has introduced a new health function called Cardio Fitness Levels, or what comes to be the same as Aerobic capacity levels in Spanish. A function with which the Apple Watch can calculate our aerobic capacity and show us a warning if the level drops.

The watch is capable of tracking or measuring this data through the heart rate sensor, the accelerometer and other sensors with which it is equipped. In this way, the moment it detects a level below normal, it will send us a notification.

How to activate these notifications on the Apple Watch

In order to receive a warning in the event that our aerobic capacity level falls below normal values, it is necessary to activate this function from the Health application and execute iOS 14.3 and WatchOS 7.2 on mobile and Apple Watch respectively.

If we meet these requirements, then we can open the app Health on our iPhone. The normal thing is that a notice appears with the new function Aerobic capacity levels, in which case all we have to do is tap on the option Set up. In the event that it does not appear, we will have to go to Explore and then Heart.

Once inside the configuration of this option, where we will be explained what it consists of, we must continue to the step where we are offered the possibility of activate notifications. Once activated, our Apple Watch will already notify us if the capacity level is below normal.

>