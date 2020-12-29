How to make the WhatsApp icon gold

- Advertisement -

On these Christmas dates -or at any other time- just as you want to decorate your house, you may also want have your mobile phone decorated. You already know that you can change the wallpaper, but there is also the possibility of changing the icon of the applications you use the most for another one more related to the date of the year in which we are.

With a launcher like Nova Launcher you can change the icon of applications on Android

For example, a few days ago we told you how you could do to add the Santa hat to your WhatsApp icon on your mobile, very appropriate for these Christmas dates … well, now we are going to tell you how to make the WhatsApp icon appear turn it golden, so you can celebrate the arrival of the New Year with it.

Keep in mind that by following these steps that we are going to tell you, you will be able to customize your WhatsApp icon to put it in a festive golden color, but that the same steps will also serve you to put it in any other color, or adorned as you wish. Attentive:

To be able to change the WhatsApp icon you will have to have an Android mobile phone. Keep in mind that it is not possible on iPhones.

All you will need is to download a third-party app, an application launcher. For example, we recommend Nova Launcher.

Download it and activate it on your device, which will allow you to modify your desktop to your liking and your applications.

Open an internet browser and search for “WhatsApp gold icon.” This is how images of the golden WhatsApp icon will appear. Choose the one you like and download it to your mobile phone. Remember that you can do the same with any other combination. For example, you could put “blue WhatsApp icon” if you want your WhatsApp icon to look blue on your mobile.

Now click on the WhatsApp icon for two seconds. A window will open that will allow you to change the name of the application, but also its logo. Click on the icon and a window will open where you can choose the image you have downloaded from your mobile gallery.

Ready! You already have your WhatsApp icon shining for the end of the year!

