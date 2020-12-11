How to make video calls in Windows 10 without installing any app

Windows 10, the latest version of Microsoft’s operating system, has Skype integrated by default in the toolbar. This means that to make group video calls from the computer it is not necessary to install any video conferencing application.

You just have to activate the “meet now” function in Windows 10 to be able to make a video conference. You don’t even need to be signed up for Skype. The only thing that is necessary is to have the latest version of the operating system updated, the so-called “Windows 10 October 2020 Update”. Once this is done, you just have to perform the following steps to activate and use group video calls from Windows 10 without installing anything else.

How to create or join a group video call in Windows 10

First of all, you should check that the “meet now” function is activated. -Check at the bottom of the screen, right on the taskbar, if a video camera icon appears. If it does not appear, enter the Windows Settings menu, located on the start button, and which is represented by a gear symbol.

From there, press “Personalization” / “Taskbar” / “Select the icons that will appear on the taskbar”. Among the options that appear, enable the “Meet Now” function switch. If you want to deactivate it, follow the same route and turn off the switch. Now follow the next steps:

-By clicking on the camera icon in the taskbar and a window called «Meet now» will open. In it, you can create a video call by pressing the “Meet now” button or join an existing one by pressing the “Join a meeting” button.

-If you press “Join a meeting” the system opens Skype regardless of whether or not you have an account in this video calling application. Also, a line is enabled to add the entrance code to the room, which must be supplied by the organizer. At the end, just press the “Join” button to enter the virtual meeting.

-If you choose the option “Meet now” you become the creator of the room and the system will guide you through the configuration screen. There, you can put the name of the event, and then generate the link or code and thus share it with the rest of the friends or guests.

-Before starting the event, you have options and configuration tools to enable or disable the microphone, place a virtual background and many more. When everything is configured, press the button «Start Meeting».

-When the event starts, you will enter a Skype room where you must wait for the rest of the guests. These can enter with the link or code to enter from a device that supports Skype or from a computer with Windows 10.

