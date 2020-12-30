How to make WhatsApp video calls on PC with Web and desktop

- Advertisement -

There is no doubt that WhatsApp is one of the most used messaging applications in the world. On many occasions, it becomes the first option to contact someone from our mobile phone, even above the voice calls themselves. Now, if there is a function that marked a before and after in the application, those are the video calls.

A function that over time has been receiving improvements and that for a few weeks it is possible to use it from web and desktop version. That is why we are going to teach you how to make WhatsApp video calls from your computer, either through the browser with the web version of WhatsApp or using your own desktop application.

How to make video calls on computer with Web and Desktop

Make WhatsApp calls or video calls on your computer It has the same procedure as in the mobile application. You only have to:

Download the free WhatsApp client from its official website and log in, or Log in in WhatsApp Web.

from its official website Log in WhatsApp Web. Open a conversation with the user you want to call.

Finally, you just have to click on the icon Video call located in the upper right.

After all these simple steps are done, the video call will be done instantly. In the event that your browser skips you with a notice that WhatsApp Web is asking for permission to access your camera, you must accept, otherwise, your contacts will not be able to see you while the call is being made.

How do you receive calls or video calls?

When you have an incoming call, the computer screen will show a pop-up window in which you will have to click on accept, reject or ignore. Basically it works the same as doing it from a mobile, with the only difference that this incoming call window does not overlap the chat.