How to minimize the windows of your apps directly on the icon …

- Advertisement - - Advertisement - - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Are you one of the people who can’t stand having many app windows open on your Mac? Do you prefer to use the traditional minimize function? If you already have a Dock busy enough with apps and you don’t want to add more icons by minimizing windows, this post is for you. Minimize windows in the macOS Dock? It’s okay but don’t get saturated with icons

Here is the tip of adjustments

Minimize more than one window and now I can’t find it

What is the advantage of activating these settings? Space and time when minimizing windows in the Dock

Minimize windows in the macOS Dock? It’s okay but don’t get saturated with icons

If you come from Windows, it may be something you are looking for because, in that operating system, minimizing an app occupies a part of the taskbar within its own icon. In my personal case, it will seem crazy, but I never minimize windows. I prefer to place one after the other and use Mission Control or Exposé to be able to manipulate the order in a faster way. In fact, one of the final steps in this tutorial to be able to Checking minimized windows without taking up space in the Dock is thanks to Exposé.

Returning to the central topic, it seems to me that there are many users who normally minimize their apps because that was so normal in Windows for a long time. On macOS it seems to be messy because minimizing goes directly to the right side of the Dock. The more you minimize, you will have a sea of ​​icons that in the end you will realize that it is not worth having.

If you work with many apps or a single one with several windows, I think this tip will come in handy. Not only to avoid Dock congestion in terms of the number of icons, you can be more agile when selecting what you need at the right time.

Here is the tip of adjustments

As this has to do with the Dock, we have to make adjustments in System Preferences.