How to mute calls on your iPhone with the new iOS 14

iOS 14 has brought many changes to our iPhones, and while some need some research to find and get them up and running, others will be visible from the get-go. This is the case of the call interface, which has been completely revamped to be much more discreet Until now that, if you remember, when they called us and we were doing another task (reading, browsing or consulting WhatsApp), they suddenly kicked us out without prior notice in a way that was not the most appropriate.

Now, and as you can see from the opening image that you have above, iOS 14 is much more restrained and limits the appearance of the call notice to a balloon in the upper part, which indicates who is calling us and offers us two buttons for hanging up and off hook to interactuate at that moment. But since we do not want to do either of the two things, we are going to explain how easy it is now to silence the call so that the other user does not have the feeling that we do not want to talk to him. The typical “we haven’t arrived in time to catch it.”

Swipe and all set

Until now we had a way to silence calls on iPhone and it was by pressing the lock button twice. With that the phone stopped ringing or vibrating and we could put it in our pocket without feeling the remorse for not taking it. Now, thanks to this restyling of iOS 14 the thing is simpler since the call alert balloon behaves like any other toast notification.

Mute calls in iOS 14.

If a WhatsApp notice can be hidden by sliding the balloon to the top of the screen, the same thing happens with calls since when seeing the notice, we will simply have to remove it from the screen so that it disappears and we continue with what we were. Without interruptions. Now, that we have hidden it does not mean that the call has ended and for that reason, Apple has added an element on the screen that tells us.

If you look at the top left of the screenshot on the right, you will see a space where you can see the icon of a moving phone headset indicating that it is ringing. That is to say, we can still press there and pick up if for whatever reason we have thought better of it. Undoubtedly, these calls have improved a lot with iOS 14 although it will be difficult for us to get used to the fact that these notices do not occupy the entire screen.