The 2021 Income Declaration campaign, corresponding to fiscal year 2020, is here. According to the income calendar for the taxpayer, published by the Tax Agency, this year, once again marked by the coronavirus pandemic, the start of the term will be, as usual, in the month of April. Today we have a very useful app that will help us file the return. To be able to file the Income Statement online, the best option is to use the Tax Agency program called ‘Income Web’, although there is also the possibility of doing it through smart mobile devices (smartphones and tablets) with operating systems iOS. To do this, we must know how it works since they are tools that, due to the complexity of its security system, are sometimes difficult to use. Taxpayers in Spain will have to make accounts with the Treasury regarding the annual income of the past year 2020, an option before making our final declaration is to obtain the draft of the income. This serves to check if all the data is correct, validate it and present the return in a final way and without errors How to obtain the draft or income tax return 2020-2021 from the PC or mobile As the Tax Agency explains, the draft is a Income declaration proposal made by the state body itself with the taxpayer’s personal, family and economic data available on a certain date. With the reference obtained through RENØ, you will be able to access the service for processing the draft or return, Renta WEB or Renta App, to generate your return with the data available to the AEAT or modify it by adding the data that you consider appropriate. Access the Income 2020 portal and, within “Outstanding procedures”, click on “Draft / return processing service (RENTA WEB)”. Complete the DNI / NIE and Date of birth and press “Continue”. has identified, begins a guided process of obtaining a reference, in which the application will detect the taxpayer’s situation and offer the options available in his case.If you want to obtain the reference with box 505 and the system detects that you have been a taxpayer 2019 or the amount in box 505 is zero, you must indicate the last 5 digits of your IBAN. If the system detects that you presented Income 2019 and that the amount in box 505 is not zero, it will request the amount in box 505. Do click on “Obtain reference”. When all the identifying data have been validated, the reference will be displayed on the screen. Write it down and click “Close” After closing the obtaining window, enter the reference obtained through the RENØ service (remember that you can also obtain it using the Renta App). After identifying yourself, select the type of action: on your own behalf or as a representative You will access the available services of your file. To consult the draft, modify it or submit the return, select “Draft / Return (Renta WEB)”.