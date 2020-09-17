How to paste text even if it is not the last thing you copied in Windows 10

Surely on many occasions, while you were working with the computer, the thought has come to mind that who would be the privileged mind that invented that of being able to copy and paste anything we have in Windows 10. It doesn’t matter if it is a text, a series of cells with data and operations, an image, a video or whatever, we have the “Ctrl. + V” ready to take it there from one site to another quickly.

Now, we all understood that you can only paste the last thing that we have copied to the clipboard, so if we want to use a previous copy again, we will have to press that “Ctrl. + C” again to take it from an application to other. Well then, and here comes the news, Windows 10 has a tool that will make it easier for you to paste any element of the computer that you’ve copied before, even if it’s from this morning or yesterday night.

A store of copied items

That tool that you can learn to use from today is called “Clipboard History”, and it is just what you are imagining: a drawer where all the texts, images, etc. go to. that we have been copying with the combination “Ctrl. + C”, or capturing through print screen, so that when activated it allows us to select what we want to paste.

Clipboard history in Windows 10.

First of all, I must say that, if you have never used this function, you will have to activate it before, Luckily, there is a way to do it without having to go back and forth through the Windows 10 menus: if you press the shortcut that starts this history, “Windows + V”, a window will appear indicating that to use it it will be necessary to activate it before. So click on the “Activate” button and that’s it. You will see how the history of items copied to the clipboard appears.

To choose any of them simply you must select it with the mouse by clicking on it with a single click. Now, that clipboard history has some extra functions that are also very useful. And is that If we click on the three horizontal points that appear at the top right of each of those copied, three options will appear: one is the one that anchors that text to the history, in such a way that it always appears at the top even though we add new elements (very important if you always work with some type of specific content): another tells us that we can delete only that copy that we have selected and, finally, if we prefer to empty the entire drawer, we will have to choose “Delete all”.