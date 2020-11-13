How to place temporary texts in a TikTok video

You have probably seen videos on TikTok in which the author says nothing and uses words or texts that “speak” for him. It is one of the techniques most used by many creators, in whose videos, for example, the user moves to the rhythm of the background music while pointing around these explanatory texts that appear according to the movements or the sound of the video.

With this function you can include texts in your videos that appear to the rhythm of the music

The function is called “Temporary Text”, it is native to TikTok and allows the text to be programmed so that it appears when desired. If you want to use TikTok like a pro, in addition to taking a look at these tips, you should learn how to use temporary text. It’s that simple:

-Open TikTok and enter the option to record a video identified with the plus symbol “+”, located in the middle at the bottom of the screen.

-Start the recording of the video with the content you want-make sure it does not violate the rules of use and does not comply with something that is prohibited to do on TikTok- by pressing the red button located in the middle of the screen, at the bottom.

-After recording the video, a new editing interface appears where you can place the sound from the gallery or upload your own, the effects and the text. For the text select the icon represented by the letter “Aa”, this will enable the option to write what you want. You can select the size, font and color of the letters.

-Once you write the text and have configured its style and design, press the “Done” button located in the upper right corner of the screen, which will make you return to the video already recorded but with the text on the screen. If you select it, you can move it and place it in the part of the video you want so that it fits perfectly.

-Now you can select the text and hold down on it so that two options appear. In the pop-up window that appears you will see «Set duration», and there you can configure the moment of the video where you want it to appear and for how long.

-By clicking on “Set duration” a timeline appears, where you can select the fragment of the video in which you want that text to appear. Drag the sides of the video to set the exact start and end time. When selected, press the ready button identified with a white check, located in the lower right corner of the screen. You will already have a text configured, now you must do the same with the others.

