How to play Pokémon Red directly on Twitter

Constantine Liétard, a 3D developer and video game programmer who works at Gameloft, the studio responsible for mobile games such as “Asphalt Legends” or “Dungeon Hunter Champions” has created a multiplayer game of the mythical GameBoy game “Pokémon Red” in his personal Twitter account.

The progress of the game is shown in the user’s profile image and orders are accepted to know what the next move will be

The game began on January 8 and is open to all its followers and to participate in it, it is necessary to send a message to Liétard through tweet or direct message with instructions on which move should be next. In this sense, it is possible to tell him to press any of the buttons present on the classic GameBoy, which are: up, down, left, right, start, select and the action buttons “A” and “B”.

Every fifteen seconds, Liétard retweets the movement that has been repeated the most times and executes it. So that everyone can follow the progress of the game, it unfolds in Liétard’s avatar, which changes every time an action is executed, so it is possible to follow the entire part only with the user’s profile image.

In the following tweet it is possible to see the invitation to participate, the instructions and the progress of the game from the personal profile of the user @screenshakes (Liétard):

You can now play Pokemon Red in my avatar! 🥳 Comment one of those buttons on this tweet:

Up, Down, Left, Right, A, B, Start, Select pic.twitter.com/9RV383BGjW – Constantin Liétard (@screenshakes) January 8, 2021

In addition, Liétard has activated a Discord channel in which the followers of the game can meet to discuss what the next move of the game should be and which can be accessed from the following link.

This is not the first time that a game of these characteristics has been played. In 2014, a Twitch user did something similar, creating a game that was developed entirely with the addresses that users left on the “TwitchPlaysPokémon” channel and that ended with the defeat of the League Elite and the capture of the 151 pokémon original.

On the other hand, if you are looking for a similar experience, but to play alone, Familiars.io is an independent game, clone of Pokémon, that can be played from Twitter.

