How to play the hidden minigame of Google Play ‘Hot air balloon’

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Google Play releases a new emergency minigame: hot air balloon. We echoed its existence at the end of last year although, as usual, said minigame did not appear yet to all users, despite following the instructions to activate it. The Google Play minigame seems to be now active for everyoneespecially with the latest versions of Google Play.

That is, if you have Google Play on your mobile, you also have a little hidden game where you must drive a hot air balloon in its constant ascent to the skies, collecting coins and avoiding obstacles. We tell you how to activate the minigame from Google Play and how to play.

How to activate the Google Play minigame

The Google Play minigame follows in the wake of Google Chrome’s Dino Run, appearing when you run out of internet connection. If you want to play at a time when you have a connection, a good way to simulate disconnection is by activating airplane mode or manually deactivating the Wi-Fi connection and mobile data.

After doing so, open Google Play, where you will see a notice that “You have no connection” and the drawing of a satellite that has fallen asleep. Just below, a new section appears that was not there before: Play while you wait. If you don’t have a connection, but Google Play doesn’t show you the notice, do a search or change the section.

Google Play shows you today three games to choose from: Hot air balloon, Solitaire and Snake. The first is the easter egg included within Google Play, while the other two are borrowed from Google Play Games, and will open as part of Play Games.

If you have followed all the above indications but the section on Play while you wait, you may have an old version of Google Play. A good way to force this easter egg to show you is to upgrade to a newer version of the Play Store, like this version, in APKMirror. This is the summary of the steps:

Make sure you have an updated version of Google Play, and if not, download the latest version

Disconnect your mobile from the Internet, for example, by activating airplane mode

Open Google Play. If necessary, do a search for the error message when not having connection

In Play while you wait, press To play in Hot air balloon

How to play the minigame on Google Play

Hot air balloon is a very simple game, where you must move the balloon from one side to the other, by keeping your finger pressed on the screen and moving to the left or right. The objective is to achieve the highest possible score before the hot air balloon is destroyed.

To earn points, you must survive as long as possible and collect coins. As you progress through the game, speed upSo what starts out as a very accessible game soon turns into a hell of a race.

To help you, you have three items or power-ups that you can collect during your flight, passing over them with the hot air balloon, and that can make the difference between exploding or exceeding your previous record. They are as follows:

Colored ball – Gives you invincibility for a few seconds, so you can step over the spikes whenever you want. While active, your balloon is colored.

Magnet: attract the coins around you, so you don’t need to go to them to capture them. They come to you.

Arrow: It is difficult to distinguish with the naked eye, as it is visually similar to a coin, and it slows down the speed of the game.

The three ‘power-ups’ of the game

As we mentioned before, there is no objective beyond achieve as high a score as possible. The game will remember your last score and, for some reason, it will call you as if your name were that score, at the top.